Medipally to be first child-friendly police station in Telangana

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: The Medipally police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate will be the first child-friendly police station in the State with an exclusive room and playing area for children visiting the police station. The Bachpan Bachao Andolan of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in coordination with Rachakonda police have completed the project, a brainchild of Satyarthi himself.

The inauguration of the child friendly police station will be done on Thursday on the occasion of Children’s Day. Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat will be the chief guest with Child Welfare Committee members and child rights activists to attend as guests.

According to officials, the children’s special area will have colourful paintings, curtains and a bed to rest. The room has a separate board comprising names, phones numbers and other details of officials working at the police station. “Whenever a child comes to the police station, he or she is mostly scared of the policemen in uniform. The environment too does not allow the victims of child abuse to open up. The room is aimed at providing a cheerful environment for children coming to the police station,” said B Anji Reddy, Inspector, Medipally.

The child-friendly room has very friendly décor, and has books, toys, indoor-games, etc. “The objective is to provide a friendly environment for visiting children. Police personnel who have been trained in dealing with children will be present to help them have a positive behavioural change. We have counsellors as well,” Anji Reddy said.

The garden area is equipped with a see-saw and facilities for other outdoor games as well. Meanwhile, on account of Children’s Day on Thursday, the Rachakonda police are organising a special camp for children with autism and their parents.

