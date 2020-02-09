Meditation boosted Sindhu’s game

By | Published: 6:42 pm

PV Sindhu, alongside Kamlesh Patel, the Guide of Heartfulness gave away the awards to the national winners of the 14th annual All India Essay Contest 2019, held in collaboration with United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan (UNICIB).

As part of its 75 years of celebrations of Heartfulness Institute, PV Sindhu addressed the 30,000 plus gathering at the world’s largest meditation centre situated at Kanha Shantivanam in the city. The ace badminton embraced heartfulness with the encouragement of her grandmother last year and has been practising meditation regularly .

She said, “A sports person performs the best when they are in their ‘zone’, a frame of mind when their focus is laser sharp and is centred to the moment at hand. The result of last shot does not matter, it’s just what we need to do at this moment. For me to consistently be able to do so meditation has played a very important role and I am able to deliver my best in that moment.”

Other awards were also presented to corporates recognising their contribution to the society.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter