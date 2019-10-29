Meditation does not lead to escapism: Sant Rajinder Singh

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Highlighting the importance of meditation, head of international voluntary organisation Science of Spirituality, well known in India as Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj said that mastering meditation under the guidance of a spiritual teacher will help practitioners attain personal fulfillment.

By experiencing inner peace, one can achieve outer peace. By entering into the sanctuary of peace within us, one gains the inner treasures, he said. “Some people may feel that the path of meditation is one of escapism. They feel that it requires one to sit in an outer cave or on a mountaintop like a recluse. But meditation does not lead to escapism; rather, it makes us more alive. It is one of the most effective ways to actively work towards outer peace,” he said.

While attending to spiritual progress, one should also lead a normal life, fulfilling worldly responsibilities. “We need to work in the world to earn a living. We must care for our family. We should contribute to the needs of our neighbors, our community, our society, the nation, and the world,” he said.

According to him, one may not be able to change their life or eliminate its problems, but through meditation, everyone can look at it differently. “Through meditation we can face life because we understand it better,” Singh added.

