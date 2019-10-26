‘Meditation helped me overcome obesity and depression’

By | Published: 10:59 pm

After her most talked-about movie Simha, bubbly Namitha had disappeared from Telugu big screen since then. Her on-screen beauty and passion for acting etched an indelible mark in the hearts of Telugu fans.

In her recent interview with media, the Gujarati actor divulged some interesting points about her and how she transformed her life later. Admitting that the reason to hit the gym is her health, Namitha said she had never enjoyed being overweight. She said she could not stop herself becoming obese due to hormonal imbalance in her body.

Now, she is ready to sizzle Telugu fans again soon as she has several projects in her kitty which will release next year. To make herself look good on-screen, Namitha has decided to get rid of those extra kilos. Yoga and gym have become a regular part of her daily life.

“We should ourselves find solutions to our problems. When I sat with my husband to know the root cause of my overweight, we have decided to root out the problem completely rather than looking for a temporary solution,” she said.

Namitha further said that she was in depression for almost six years from 2011 to 2016, and managed to wriggle out of it. “People usually go haywire in the bad phase of their life and it leads to further deterioration when the career is at stake. But, thankfully, I was not addicted to alcoholism or anything that causes pain. I happened to follow an unusual route of spirituality and regular practice of meditation brought me out of depression. It also brought maturity in my thinking and I could able to understand people better and judging things in the right way,” she says.

It was during this period, Namitha happened to find her soulmate Veer. “He is my inspiration. He is my backbone. He adopts a very natural lifestyle. He doesn’t take English medicine. He often uses herbals and organic food. And he brought some change in me too,” she said. Namitha has lost seven kilos after she hit gym in January this year and she is confident that regular practice may bring more change and happiness into her life.

