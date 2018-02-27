MedPlus founder Dr Madhukar Gangadi launches BatchTag.com

By | Published: 12:38 pm 12:45 pm

Hyderabad: MedPlus Health founder and CEO Dr Madhukar Gangadi has launched his new venture BatchTag.com, a platform that allows customers to buy a range of products at Factory Direct prices.

Customers can buy products such as furniture, decor, home appliances, building materials, fashion and fashion accessories.

The company has so far invested Rs 15 crore into the venture. It has tied up with over 25 manufacturers across 15 categories. It is planning to raise further funds and is in talks with investors.

Customers could save up to 40-80 per cent on market operating prices, Dr Madhukar Gangadi, founder, BatchTag.com said.

BatchTag.com will serve furniture and furnishing orders from its Hyderabad manufacturing facility that currently makes 1,000 sofa beds and over 1,000 solid wood units every month.