MedPlus plans IPO by end of 2020

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based pharmacy chain MedPlus is planning to go for an IPO around October/November 2020, with an aim to raise over Rs 700 crore. The company today occupies 28 per cent share in the organised pharmacy space in the country and is expecting to clock Rs 2,800 crore revenues this fiscal.

The company which has over 1,700 stores (with about 5 per cent of franchisee-owned stores) in seven States at present is aiming to take this number to 3,100 by 2023, expanding pan-India barring Jammu & Kashmir and some parts of UP and Bihar. The company also operates diagnostic labs and optical stores along with pharmacy chains.

The company has about 500 stores in Telangana and AP region, which will go up to 1,000 by 2023. Pan-India, tier-1 cities account for about 75 per cent of the overall sales. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities account for roughly 25 per cent of the overall business.

Partners with Jamieson

MedPlus has entered into an exclusive partnership with Canada’s consumer health giant Jamieson Wellness, a manufacturer and marketer of natural health products. MedPlus will sell the company’s Jamieson brand products through its approximately over 1,700 pharmacies as well as other offline and online retailers across India. The company sees 3-4 million customers visiting the online platform each month, accounting for 17-18 per cent of the overall sales.

Jamieson Wellness manufactures a range of vitamins, minerals and other natural health supplements and its heritage Jamieson brand is available in over 40 countries. The Jamieson brand has been voted as Canada’s most trusted brand of vitamins and supplements and has been providing Canadian consumers with natural health solutions since it was established in 1922. The Canadian company has global sales of Canadian dollars 340 million.

Announcing the collaboration with Jamieson Wellness, Madhukar Gangadi, Founder & CEO of MedPlus said, “Our distribution strength through our own omni-channel platform and tie- ups with other retailers will help make Jamieson products available across the country. We will be using our existing warehousing facilities to distribute the products nationally.”

Mark Hornick, president & CEO of Jamieson Wellness said, “Indian nutraceuticals market offers an attractive proposition with a potential to reach $18 billion by 2025. We are going to roll out products that suit Indian market from the basket of 300 products that we sell globally. Our products come with unique certifications such as Tru-ID, which assure the customers of quality.”

A range of Jamieson’s products such as daily multivitamins, B complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Calcium, Cod liver oil, Folic acid, Iron, Digestive enzymes are now available in MedPlus pharmacies and online at medplusmart.com.

