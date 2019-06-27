‘Meena’ leaves a void

By | Published: 9:00 pm 9:08 pm

A child actor turned leading lady turned director turned character artiste… Vijaya Nirmala has many interesting turns in her long journey of life and career. The veteran actor has breathed her last on June 26 midnight at Continental Hospital, Gachibowli, due to cardiac arrest. As per sources, she has been suffering from health issues. She is survived by her husband Ghattamaneni Krishna and only son Naresh, who she had with her ex-husband, late Krishna Murthy.

The Raghupathi Venkaiah awardee was the only woman director who entered the Guinness Book of World Records for directing the maximum number of films, which amount to 44 movies. Wife of Superstar Krishna and mother to senior actor and current MAA president Naresh, she was one of the most successful actors and directors in the Telugu industry.

Debut into filmdom

Born in Tamil Nadu in 1946, Vijaya Nirmala’s father was working in films as a production assistant, where she got the opportunity as a child artiste at the age of seven for a Tamil movie Machan Rekhai. She made her debut in Telugu films, at the age of 11, with the movie Panduranga Mahatyam and soon, she graduated into a leading lady through the Telugu film Rangula Ratnam.

Falling in love

Vijaya Nirmala and Krishna first got introduced to each other and became friends on the sets of the Telugu movie Saakshi which was the directorial debut of the legendary director Bapu. Their bond grew since then. It was at that time she expressed her wish to become a director, which Superstar Krishna encouraged and told her ‘one fine day you will become a director’.

Krishna’s career touched the pinnacle with three milestone movies – Mosagallaku Mosagadu, the first cowboy movie; Pandanti Kapuram, which was a big-budget movie during those days; and Alluri Seetha Ramaraju, which NTR wanted to make. Vijaya Nirmala was the leading lady opposite him in all these movies.

As a director

She explored almost all the genres as a director; her first movie as a director was Kavitha, a Malayalam movie. She earned the sobriquet ‘lady mass movie maker’ and holds the credit of making most of the popular Telugu novels into movies. Her first directorial in Telugu Meena was a novel written by Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani. Later, she also made Shankhu Theertham and Moodu Puvvulu Aaru Kayalu which were also novels.

In most of Vijaya Nirmala’s directorial movies, Krishna was her hero. She also directed a few multi-starrer movies like Hema Hemeelu where Krishna and ANR played the lead roles and Ram Robert Rahim where Krishna and Rajinikanth were in the lead roles. She also has the credit of introducing well-known actor Vijayashanthi in Kiladi Krishnudu, and actor Jayasudha is her niece.

Popular films as an actor

Saakshi

Bangaru Gaajulu

Mosagallaku Mosagadu

Pandanti Kapuram

Tata Manavadu

Devudu Chesina Manushulu

Alluri Seetarama Raju

Kurukshetram

Akka Chellelu

Best movies as a director

Meena

Mogudu Pellala Dongaata

Rowdy Rangamma

Puttinti Gowravam

Neramu Siksha

Antham Kadidi Aarambam

Lanke Bindelu