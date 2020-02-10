‘Meenabazaar.com’ a journey of five egoistic men

By | Published: 1:15 am

Some doubts arise in viewers’ mind after watching theatrical trailer of Meena Bazaar. “The doubts will get cleared after watching the movie. There are only sellers and buyers in a market. The story was weaved based on five fictional characters. Every human being has some ego at a particular stage. What happens when these five egoistic men join hands — is the crux of the story,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, who is directing and producing the upcoming movie.

The audio launch event of Meenabazaar.com was held in the city recently. Speaking during the event, actor Hema said: Apart from being spicier to a section of audiences and filmgoers, Meenabaazar.com will have a social message too. The style of making will reflect some of the works of famous directors like Ram Gopal Varma and Puri Jagannath.

Naveen Yadav said the director has worked hard to bring out the project. “The movie will get good recognition for actor Madhu Sudhan. I have known Madhu from the past many years. He is looking for a good break in the industry. I hope the movie will be successful beyond expectations,” he added.

Divyavani who plays the female lead of the movie said, “Madhu Sudhan has earned a good name with television serial Naa Peru Meenakshi, will make a mark with Meenabazaar.com. I wish all the cast and crew who worked tirelessly on the movie attain success with the project.”

Taking to the stage, actor Madhu Sudhan said, “Meena Baazar is totally a different concept. Everyone worked very hard and I hope the result will be sweet and good when we see the movie releasing in theatres across Telugu states. The movie assures total entertainment till the climax scene. Audiences have showered love for my work on television and I expect same love and affection from fans for my silver screen career too.”