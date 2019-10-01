Meenabazar.com captures the comings, goings of film industry

By | Published: 10:16 pm

As quirky as it appears, ‘www.meenabazar.com‘ is the title of an upcoming movie starring Madhu Sudhan and Srijita Ghosh in the lead roles. The first look of the movie was launched on Tuesday.

Producer C Kalyan and Ram Sathyanarayana attended the event as chief guests. “The first look and the teaser of Meena Bazar appear to be unique. I got to know that the movie is based on few true events concerning the movie industry. Audiences will surely appreciate good films like this one,” said C Kalyan.

Speaking on the occasion, director of Meena Bazaar, Rana Sunil Kumar Singh said, “I did a movie in Kannada and this is my first Telugu film. I have been receiving good response from people about the teaser. We will be releasing more details about the movie soon, he said.

Madhusudhan, who is playing the male lead role, said that movie is about incidents which revolve around us in daily life. Everyone will connect to the story, he said. Music is composed by Kadri Manikanth while choreography is being crafted by Suji, Ani and Kalpan. The movie is being produced by Nagendra Singh.