Meera Chopra episode: Cyber bullying goes unabated

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime wing has decided to transfer the case booked in connection with threats against actress Meera Chopra to their counterparts in Maharashtra.

The City Police, following a complaint from the actress, had booked a case on Wednesday against unknown persons, who claimed to be fans of Telugu star Jr NTR, for posting vulgar and derogatory messages and threatening the actress on Twitter. The case was booked under Section 67 of IT Act, and sections 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

“After completing formalities, we will be transferring the case to the Maharashtra police for investigation,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cybercrime.

Meanwhile, more than a day after Chopra came out exposing several Twitter handles that were abusing and handing out threats to her for a casual comment on how she was not a fan of Jr NTR, the ugly controversy is yet to settle. The latest episode of cyber bullying has made many point out that stringent action against culprits in such episodes was missing, which was why these kind of trolling and threat attacks were continuing.

Chopra’s is the latest name in a long list of victims of cyber bullying, which has names like Taylor Swift, Adele, Selena Gomez, cricketer Mithali Raj who was attacked on Twitter for a dress she wore, while Chopra’s own cousin, Priyanka Chopra too was targeted for sitting cross-legged in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and actress Samantha Akkineni too were victims of online trolling.

Meera Chopra, who said during an interaction with her fans on Twitter that she was a fan of Mahesh Babu and not of Jr NTR, was subjected to vulgar comments, threats of rape, acid attacks and much more, all in tweets from shady handles that claimed to be fans of Jr NTR.

However, once the actress came out against the threats, tagging the Telangana DGP and the Hyderabad City Police among others, and lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime wing here as well, many of the handles that dished out the threats disappeared.

The incident also saw the National Commission for Women (NCW) intervening, with NCW chairperson tweeting that the issue was taken up with the Telangana Police, and that the Women Safety Wing here was asked to send the Commission a status report. A request was sent to Twitter India for deletion of such objectionable content, according to the NCW’s official Twitter handle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .