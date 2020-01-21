Meet Anya Chalotra, the Indian actor in ‘The Witcher’

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Indian-British actor Anya Chalotra has been courting the limelight over the past weeks, as the female protagonist Yennefer in the Netflix series The Witcher. She appears alongside Superman actor Henry Cavill in the fantasy action series.

Barely less than a year and half into the profession, Anya has already excited the small screen circuit. She made her debut with the British series Wanderlust in September 2018, and her second show — the BBC thriller The ABC Murders — followed a few months later in December.

It took her less than a year after that to arrive in American showbiz. The Witcher would premiere on December 20 2019. A second season of the show has already been announced, for a 2021 release.

“I haven’t read all of The Witcher novels,” she admitted, adding the reason is she is a slow reader. “That’s only because I am very thorough. I read every detail and often have to go back to the page before and read it again, and I ask questions as I go along, since I am that character,” she added.

Anya trained at London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She has performed in three professional plays.

When Anya walked into the audition room, she knew nothing about monster slayers or her character Yennefer of Vengerberg’s legacy.

“I walked into this blindly. And I think that helped me, because had I known of Yennefer being such an iconic character and having a huge fan base, I would’ve over-thought every choice I made in that audition room.”