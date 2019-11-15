Meet focuses on multiple intelligence concept for teachers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: Cambridge Assessment English, a department of University of Cambridge, UK, organised a workshop for teachers on ‘Multiple intelligence and the roles of a teacher’ here on Friday. The workshop explored the various roles of a teacher in learning, teaching equation and introduced to them the concept of multiple intelligence.

Multiple intelligence proposes a major transformation in the success of learning. If teachers can imbibe music, cooperative learning, art activities, role play, multimedia, field trips, inner reflection etc., in their process of teaching, a proportionate achievement of students in their academics will be higher and is sure to be a progressive one, a press release said.

Uma Raman, a master trainer of Cambridge Assessment English who conducted the workshop, emphasised how multiple intelligence could be used in the classroom. More than 35 teachers from various city schools and colleges participated in the workshop.

“The workshop is aimed at strengthening the educators so that they are well-equipped to achieve their goal of effective teaching while the students learn in a potentially powerful way. The implementation of multiple intelligence becomes an essential tool for teachers to achieve their objectives,” said Regional Director, South Asia, Cambridge Assessment English, T K Arunachalam.

Improvement of cooperative learning skills, growth of academic achievement, progress of students developed responsibility and self-confidence etc., are the few expected outcomes of using multiple intelligence in classroom teaching. The teachers participated in a group discussion regarding implementation of multiple intelligence teaching techniques in their teaching methods.

