Meet Hyderabad’s auto rani

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 9:34 pm 9:48 pm

Women today are stepping out in many ways. From just driving two-wheelers and four-wheelers on road, they have come to auto and metro as well.

One such woman is Vennapusa Narayanamma who daringly stepped into the world of auto rickshaw drivers dominated by men till a few years ago. “I was always enthusiastic about driving. And, I didn’t like to depend on somebody and so chose to drive an auto as I could buy an auto myself,” says Narayanamma who has been driving an auto for the past 14 years now.

Talking about her experience of driving an auto, Narayanamma shares, “Many used to ridicule me while I would drive on the road. They used to point at me and laugh. Even today, many find it a peculiar sigh, but I never let it affect me and just continued what I was doing.”

Pillar of Support

Narayanamma’s husband was a pillar of support to her and always encouraged her towards driving. “My husband doesn’t know to drive by himself and happily boards my auto. We also went to Kadapa in my auto while I was driving and he was peacefully sitting behind,” laughs Narayanamma.

Recalling how she was supported by her fellow auto-drivers, Narayanamma says, “All my auto-driver brothers always helped me, in case of emergency from the beginning. Even if it was replacing a tire, many of them never allowed me to do it and were always encouraging.”

Narayanamma mostly has a fixed schedule throughout the day, as she picks and drops many lecturers and software engineers in the city. Apart from driving an auto during her weekdays, she also drives a cab for Uber during the weekends. She has also trained around four girls to drive an auto, but due to financial circumstances, they are unable to get on road. “Nobody is willing to give an auto on rent to a woman and so it is getting very tough for other women who cannot afford to buy an auto themselves,” she rues. Narayanamma who is also called ‘Auto Rani’ in the city has come a long way and has opened a platform for many women drivers waiting for an opportunity.