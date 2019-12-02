Meet on digital humanities at IIT-Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Liberal Arts department of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and Sahapedia organised a two-day interdisciplinary conference to discuss challenges in Digital Humanities in relation to Arts, Knowledge, and Critique in the Digital Age in India. The conference was aimed to understand how creation of digital content for social sciences and humanities in India can reconstruct the nature of knowledge, its production and representation.

“India has already forayed into the digital realm with a massive task of securing democratic access to knowledge and preserving language and practices of its diverse communities. It is the scale of this task that will make the digitisation of the arts and knowledge in India a globally unique enterprise,” said Mikaela Jade, Founder and CEO, Indigital .

Speaking on the challenges in the Digital Humanities, Dr. Chandan Bose, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Department of Liberal Arts, IIT Hyderabad said that it was important to first map and identify the way in which computation, media and the digital is being probed and prodded by different data creators in India.

Apart from focusing significantly on the contribution that digital media and online platforms can make, the conference also discussed the role of digital technology in historiography, aesthetics, language, culture and heritage, contemporaneity and thought, Community and Knowledge.

