Meet on LoRaWAN technology in Hyderabad on Oct 18

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: To build a stronger Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) technology ecosystem in the country, CyberEye is organising ‘The Things Conference India 2019’ at HICC on October 18 and 19.

The two day conference will have delegates from government, academia and industry and act as a platform for developers, start-ups and businesses to learn, connect and explore the nuances of the LoRaWAN technology ecosystem, a press release said.

The conference will feature keynotes from Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Wienke Giezman and Johan Stokking, co-founders of The Things Industries and speakers from ISRO, IISc Bengaluru, ARM, and others.

The conference will also host rapid pitches, expo hall, and wall of fame and keynote area to discuss on-ground challenges with key players of the eco-system, explore cutting-edge prototypes and build synergies for a smart India. LoRaWAN is a cutting-edge technology that has been designed to wirelessly connect ‘Things’ in regional, national or global networks, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.