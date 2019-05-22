Meet Stanford Doggo, robot for the masses

By | Published: 6:59 pm

In a bid to make robotics technology more affordable and accessible, researchers have developed a relatively low-cost open-source robot that could one day help in rescue and search operations and pick up stuff with an arm or carry a package.The ‘dog like’ robot is capable of not only performing acrobatics like jump and flip but also travel through challenging terrain.

What makes this new ‘four-legged’ robot, dubbed as ‘Stanford Doggo’, different from other quadruped robots is that you can build it yourself on a relatively small budget and use for your own projects as its design, code, and components are available online for free, said the researchers from Stanford University.

The researchers, who were scheduled to present ‘Stanford Doggo’ at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation in Montreal, Canada, said they are working on a “larger version of their creation”.While other similar robots cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, Stanford Doggo is estimated to cost less than $3,000 (including manufacturing and shipping costs).

The researchers said that Doggo’s first steps were “toddling”, but now the “dog-like” robot can maintain a desired trajectory, even as it encounters different terrains. Doggo does it with the help of motors that sense external forces on it and ascertain how much force and torque each leg should apply.

These motors recompute at 8,000 times a second and act like a system of ‘virtual springs’, smoothly rebounding the robot into suitable form whenever they sense it’s out of position.The researchers have a vision to make Stanford Doggo easily accessible to the masses.