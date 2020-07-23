Meet target of planting 5 crore saplings: HMDA Commissioner

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Arvind Kumar on Thursday directed HMDA officials to achieve the target of planting five crore saplings by August 15.

The State government has set a target of five crore saplings for HMDA this year under the Haritha Haram programme. Kumar held a meeting with HMDA Urban forestry and Outer Ring Road officials here on Thursday, during which officials informed him that 50 percent of the target was already met. DFOs and the four forest managers in HMDA will submit a detailed report on the saplings planted in their limits in seven districts and the measures taken for their survival, they said.

KTR to participate

Arvind Kumar said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao would participate in the Haritha Haram programme at Dundigal on July 25. He further wanted officials to rope in elected public representatives and others to actively participate in the plantation programme.

Regarding lake beautification, the HMDA Commissioner directed the officials to plant saplings on either sides of the bund. He also stressed on Green Wall avenue plantations on either sides of roads and in between the existing trees.

