Meet the retro roadster

By | Published: 6:35 pm

Be it Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or a Benelli Imperiale, it is raining retro looking modern-classics in Indian motorcycle market, of late. The newest entrant into the segment is Japanese Kawasaki’s W800 Street, the second retro bike in the company’s India line-up after the Z900RS.

Priced at Rs 7.99 lakh, the W800 Street is said to be the successor to the 1966 Kawasaki W1. It is powered by a 773cc, twin-cylinder engine which comes with air-cooling and is an SOHC unit, it produces 47.5 HP of power at 6500 RPM and 62.9 Nm of torque at 4800 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Don’t be fooled by its vintage vibe, the W800 Street is packed with modern-day features. While the twin-pod instrument cluster gives it a classic look, it comes equipped with an LED headlight unit, it gets a slipper clutch, and the large 320mm front disc and 270mm rear disc are equipped with ABS. Suspension on the bike is taken care of by a 41mm telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. The aluminium spoke wheels, meanwhile, measure 18 inches at both ends. It has twin chrome exhausts and a flat seat.

Given its kerb weight of 221 kg, one can’t expect the W800 Street to offer high performances, which is usually the case in most modern-classics. However, it is believed to offer a relaxed riding experience. The motorcycle, for now comes only in one colour – metallic flat spark black/metallic matte graphite grey. The first delivery is expected in mid-August 2019 and it is said that the bike will be produced in limited numbers in India. The W800 Street is expected to take on its closest rivals the Triumph Street Twins, both of which have seen good sales in India.