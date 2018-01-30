Meet the stars of Telangana Today’s photo contest

By | Published: 12:45 am 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Prizes and cheques for winners of the Bathukamma Photo Contest 2017, organised by Telangana Today, were distributed here on Monday.

Telangana Publications Private Limited Managing Director D Damodar Rao gave away the first prize to P Shravan Kumar of Serlingampally. Namasthe Telangana Editor Katta Shekhar Reddy gave away the second prize to Vanam Sharath of Warangal. VS Rama Rao, vice-president, TPPL, presented the third prize to Nagaraju Govindu from Karimnagar. Five photographers won consolation prizes as well.

The photography contest was on the theme of Bathukamma, the nine-day festival that has become the cultural identity of Telangana. Unlike the other contests, participants in this contest had to capture all the aspects of the festivities across nine days and present them as a photo series.

As many as 57 photographers mailed their entries for the contest that was organised in association with the Telangana Photography Akademi. The winners were shortlisted by a panel comprising Telangana Photography Akademi Secretary K Vishwender Reddy, Namasthe Telangana chief photographer A Gangadhar and others.

Praising the Telangana Today management for conducting the contest, Vishwender Reddy said such contests would provide a platform for photographers, especially budding photographers, to showcase their talent. World over, photography contests were now being conducted asking the photographers to send their entries as a photo series as it would reflect the real talent of the photographers, he said.

V Geeta Devi, mother of consolation prize winner V Avani Bharadwaj, thanked the Telangana Today management for conducting the contest.

The winners: First prize (Rs 20,000) – P Shravan Kumar, Serilingampally, Hyderabad; Second prize (Rs 15,000) – Vanam Sharath, Shambhunipet, Warangal; Third prize (Rs 10,000) – Nagaraju Govindu, Karimnagar.

Consolation prizes (Rs 5000 each): V Avani Bharadwaj (Karimnagar); Muthyala Prabhaker Reddy (Rajanna Sircilla); Radharapu Kumaraswamy (Karimnagar); Vanamamalai Srinivasa Chary (Karimnagar); and P Vamshi Krishna (Manikonda, Hyderabad).