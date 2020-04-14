Meet the voice behind Butta Bomma

By | Published: 7:37 pm

From you and me to Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty and Disha Patani, we just can’t stop grooving to the song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s superhit movie Ala.. Vaikunthapurramuloo. The #1 song that has over 118 million views on YouTube was sung by none other than Armaan Malik.

In an exclusive Q and A session, the singer opens up to Hyderabad Today about the song, being the first Indian origin singer-songwriter to appear on the prestigious Times Square Billboard, wanting to collaborate with Charlie Puth and more.

You released an English single, Control. How did that happen?

It’s been a childhood dream of mine to sing and write my own songs in English and finally after seven years of doing Hindi / Indian music, I found the right opportunity to make my dreams come true and put out my first English single — Control. I signed with the prestigious US Label Arista Records and I’m going to be releasing many more English songs in the near future!

How does it feel to be featured at the prestigious Times Square Billboard?

It’s a huge honour for an Indian artiste to be on a Times Square billboard. I’ve always wanted to take India to the world with my music. This wouldn’t have been possible without my amazing team, family, and my fans and their endless love and support. The fact that I am the first Indian origin singer-songwriter to appear on that billboard is something that still hasn’t sunk in.

Butta Bomma became a huge success. How do you feel about it?

I think Butta Bomma surpassed everyone’s expectations, including mine. It’s not just a hit with the Telugu audience; it has crossed over and become a national hit. It’s counted among the top 5 songs in India released in 2020 so far. The AVPL album in general has been record-breaking and I think SS Thaman deserves to be lauded for that!

How are you spending your time in quarantine?

Well, I am trying to regularise my daily routine. It’s been a crazy few years for me and I could really use this time to relax and spend more time with family. They say it takes 21 days to form a habit, so yeah I am trying to form good habits by trying to sleep and wake up early, and also trying to make fitness and meditation a priority.

If you had to collaborate with a singer, who would it be?

In English, I would love to do a collaboration with Charlie Puth & Zedd, and in Hindi I would love to sing a duet with Arijit Singh.

Considering your good looks and female following, would you ever venture into acting?

Like any other craft, acting requires a lot of dedication and training, and recordings and shows take up most of my time. Having said that, I am open to a great idea if it comes by. I’ll probably be more keen to do a web series on the leading OTT platforms. But again, only if it creatively convinces me and I also have ample preparatory time to fit the part and perform well.

Your journey and future projects?

I am on quite a new journey now and I can’t wait for all the subsequent English songs to release. The focus this year is going to be on independent (non-film) music. I also have a few exciting Bollywood projects coming up. So yeah, that’s what is in store for me!

Personal favourites

Singer: Sonu Nigam, Charlie Puth

Current Song: How Do You Sleep (Sam Smith), Shayad (Pritam, Arijit Singh) and Sittharala Sirupudu (Thaman, Bada suranna, Saketh Komanduri)

Movie: Rocky series (Sylvester Stallone)

Actor: Allu Arjun (Telugu), Ranbir Kapoor (Bollywood) and Sylvester Stallone (Hollywood)

Food: Italian

