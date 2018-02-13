Meet the voice of Numaish for 32 years

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: Traders have come and gone. There are new visitors every year. But along with Hyderabad’s Numaish, there has been one factor that has been an almost permanent feature at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

The exhibition starts with a rendition of the ‘Satyanarayana Katha’ and then an energetic voice booms across the sprawling grounds – “This is the voice of the exhibition”.

Though it’s a team of four that makes the announcements in English, Telugu and Urdu throughout the 45-day exhibition, the most popular voice among those is that of Rashid Khan, a native of Masab Tank.

For Khan, an employee with a power tools services firm in Dubai, the Numaish is when he comes to his hometown every year, for 45 days. And he has been leading the announcements at the Numaish for the last 32 years, thus carrying forward a family legacy.

“My father Hakim Ragi, a Ghazal singer, used to make announcements at the exhibition and he used to compose Ghazals for advertisements and himself perform here. It was a hit in those days,” he recalls.

Khan’s voice has guided many missing children back to their parents.

“Thirty years ago, one day Numaish radio convener Hashim Sayeed asked me to announce the daily activities in English. Everything was new for me at that point of time and after continuous practice, announcements have now become easy for me,” he says.

The radio station plays a prominent role at the Numaish, providing entertainment to the public, helping parents to find their children who go missing in milling crowd and at the same time, for commercial advertisements as well, Khan says.