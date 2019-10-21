Meet this 57-year old fitness freak of Mancherial

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:38 pm

Mancherial: For most of us including sportspersons, a 10-km jogging at a stretch is a daunting task. But, when it comes to 57-year-old Kamarapur Ravinder, a retired businessman of Mancherial town, the task is a piece of cake as he can easily run between 12 and 15 kilo metres everyday in one go without panting for breath. He attributes his stamina to a special diet comprising dry fruits, herbal powder and millets.

Before the break of dawn, Ravinder goes by car to Gandhari Vanam, an urban forest park, 7 km away from the district headquarters that is equipped with a 3 km walking track. After doing some warm-up exercise that includes walking for some distance on Mancherial-Bellampalli road, the quinquagenarian fitness freak, then, hits the track and effortlessly accomplishes his daily routine by 8 am, while his body continues to perspirate.

“Our body is so flexible that it can be moulded the way we want. I began jogging to reduce my weight gained due to sitting in a shop selling tobacco products for long hours a day, in 2015. I got into walking on the Godavari river-bed when tobacco products were banned in 2004,” Ravinder told Telangana Today.

He said he had been working out hard as he wanted to become fit from fat and to lead a healthy life post his retirement. “Since I am not taking care of my business which has been handed over to my son, I am now able to find a plenty of time for my fitness. I am utilising my leisure time for myself, in particular, to keep body in good condition,” he said.

From fat to fit

“I enjoy a sound sleep daily. I don’t get tired. I have reduced my weight and enjoying the life with good digestion ability. I am not diagnosed with any modern-day ailments such as diabetes and blood pressure. I keep cardiovascular diseases at bay. I can stay active throughout the day, without needing to depend on others to do my day-to-day activities,” says the exultant middle-aged man.

Dedicated diet

Ravinder disclosed that he consumes soaked badam imported from Gulf countries and milk mixed with turmeric powder with a table spoon of honey after completing his day’s jog. “I take chyavanprash, nutritional jam made of herbs, fruits, honey, etc, and Terminilia Arjuna, herbal powder before beginning the workout. My lunch consists of millets and eat chapatti for supper,” he shared.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter