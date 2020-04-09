Meet this Hyderabadi family of doctors fighting COVID-19

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: Being a healthcare worker amid a global pandemic comes with untold sacrifices and a lot of hardships. Yet, a Hyderabad-based family of doctors is fighting COVID-19 with sheer grit.

Dr Mahaboob Khan, a superintendent with the Chest Hospital here, stepped into the medical field 22 years ago. His wife, Dr ShahenaKhan, a dermatologist at Gandhi Hospital, has been in the field for 15 years now. Their daughter, Dr Rashika Khan, recently completed her MBBS and started working as a house surgeon at Fever Hospital.

For the reason that State-run hospitals have put a stop to outpatient services, the three of them are now corona warriors. As the clock strikes 8 in the morning every day, the trio head to their respective hospitals to care for COVID-19 patients.

Talking to Telangana Today, Dr Mahaboob says, “It is our responsibility to save lives in this kind of pandemic. We feel lucky to be serving people at this crucial time. We do have cold feet at times, but we made up our minds to never let our fears about the virus stop us from doing our job. If not we, then who? I and my wife are into this profession for over a decade now and being on the frontline of the outbreak, we’re ready to face risks. So is our daughter.”

At the same time, the family makes sure to keep their practice safe by taking proper precautions. While doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers are facing constant social stigma in the COVID-19 background, Dr Mahaboob says, “Thankfully, we never faced such stigma so far. People around have always encouraged us in both good and bad times.”

Rashika is working day and night fighting the pandemic. At times, she spends 24 hours in the hospital caring for COVID-19 patients. However, the family makes sure to spend quality time with each other every day. Mahaboob also has a son who is currently doing his MBBS.

The family’s morale got a major boost when IT Minister KT Rama Rao acknowledged their efforts. The Minister tweeted saying, “Today, I have not one, but three ‘Citizen Heroes’ all from the same family. Unmindful of their own safety, Dr Mahboob Khan, his wife Dr Shahana Khan and daughter Dr Rashika Khan have dedicated themselves to fight Coronavirus. Kudos to you guys.”

