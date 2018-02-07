Meeting on KRMB, GRMB in Delhi

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Water Resources and River Development will be holding a secretary level meeting in New Delhi on February 15 to discuss outstanding issues pertaining to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) pending resolution between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States.

A C Mallick, Under Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources wrote to both the State governments and the Chairmen of the two Boards seeking agenda points for the meeting to be submitted by them by February 7. He also wanted confirmation of the participation of secretaries concerned and chairmen of both the river management boards in advance.

Telangana State Chief Secretary, S K Joshi, who is in charge of irrigation as well, will be taking part in the meeting, said a senior official in the Irrigation Department.