Meeting on Milad un Nabi procession held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: A coordination meeting of officials from various government departments with the organisers of ‘Milad un Nabi’ procession was held here on Tuesday.

Officials from the Hyderabad City Police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, HMWS&SB and TSSPDCL interacted with the procession organisers including the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI).

The organisers asked the GHMC to ensure cleanliness at all important places including the procession routes and venues where religious meetings and get-togethers and TSSPDC authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festive occasion.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said the police department would set up a control room and officials of other departments will be present to attend complaints. Adequate number of police personnel will be deployed on the procession route to ensure security, he said.

The religious leaders appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in ensure peaceful passing of the day and not to violate traffic rules and adhere to the advice given by the volunteers deployed to streamline the procession.

The meeting was attended by Moulana Jafar Pasha, Moulana Nayamuthullah Quadri, Moulana Sayeed Quadri, Hafiz Muffazar Hussaini Bandanaz, Moulana Syed Shah Auliya Hussaini Murtuza Pasha, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed and Shaik Ul Jamia Nizamia.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.