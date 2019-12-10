Meeting on public police partnership held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Tuesday organised a meeting with citizens to discuss public police partnership to make the city safe and secure.

The meeting was planned by the Hyderabad City Security Council and around 400 persons participated in the meeting which lasted for three hours. Interacting with the participants, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to all the attendees to have a partnership with police for a better and safer Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by hotel owners, management of multiplexes, shopping malls, big business establishments, hospital and businessmen from the West zone of Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad City Security Council will shortly be registered and start functioning for a safer Hyderabad city. Valuable suggestions that came up from the citizens will be implemented, senior officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .