Meezaan Jaffery-Ranveer Singh shake a leg to Malhari

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to launch Meezaan and Sharmin Segal with Malal under the Bhansali Productions banner that also marks its first collaboration with T-Series. The film’s trailer and songs has been well-received and the excitement amongst the audience for the promising young stars is palpable. And impressions are only going to get better when fans see the new actor on the block, Meezaan dancing with Ranveer Singh! It’s learnt that both Meezaan and Ranveer were recently invited for a wedding by their common friend where they set the dance floor on fire with their moves on the chartbuster Malhari, much to the surprise of the attendees.

Interestingly, Sharmin introduced Meezaan to his mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Bajirao Mastani and, later, he assisted the filmmaker on the film Padmavat. We hear that Meezan also doubled up as Ranveer in one of the important scenes. Gulshan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali present Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and introducing Sharmin Segal and Meezan, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. The film releases on July 5.