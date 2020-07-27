Mega brothers send out the green message

By | Published: 12:46 am 8:02 pm

Telangana is surely turning green – slowly but steadily. The ‘Green India Challenge’ initiated by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar has been gaining momentum with a long line of celebrities, especially from the Telugu film industry, joining in and contributing their bit by planting saplings and challenging their colleagues and fans to do the same.

Joining the long list of celebs from filmdom, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his brother Power Star Pawan Kalyan on Sunday planted saplings in Jubilee Hills as a part of the ‘Green India Challenge’. The mega brothers, who thus gave a boost to the ‘Green’ initiative, have also initiated a programme to plant one lakh trees in and around Jubilee Hills.

After planting a tree, the Megastar hailed the efforts of MP Santosh and congratulated him for spearheading the initiative on a large scale. “MP Santosh is the real hero who is taking the Green challenge forward for the past three years. It has become clear during this time that lungs are of greater importance. Primarily, lungs are first affected when a person is under attack of the virus. People are dying because lungs are unable to get enough oxygen. Forests and trees are lungs of Mother Earth as it gives out oxygen that is essential to sustain life,” Chiranjeevi said, appreciating Jubilee Hills Society for taking up the task of planting one lakh trees.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, too, praised the ‘Green India Challenge’ for the massive drive. “If there were no trees, India would have become another Dubai. I thank MP Sanotsh for creating this inspiration of planting trees and protecting the environment,” the Power Star said. He also thanked NTV Chowdary for giving him the opportunity to take part in the plantation drive.

A few days earlier, Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, too, took up the initiative and planted saplings after accepting the challenge from fitness trainer Shilpa Reddy. She had further nominated her sister Sreeja, Sneha Reddy and Swapna Dutt.

Telugu film director Boyapati Srinu, Anil Ravipudi, Jubilee Hills Housing Society president Nagendra Chowdary, secretary Hanumatha Rao, Jubilee International Centre president Chalasani Durga Prasad, secretary Suresh Reddy, members Chalasani Srinivas, Vidyasagar, Balakrishna, Atluri Subbarao and others participated in the event. The one-lakh plantation programme is being spearheaded by Jubilee Hills Housing Society and Jubilee Hills International Centre led by its chairman Narendra Choudhary.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .