Mega family in one frame

The Mega family is growing bigger. The Sankranti festival has surely brought cheers to everyone in Telugu cinema industry. With all movies that have released on the day opening to positive reviews, the New Year started off in style for everyone.

Celebrating the occasion, Ram Charan posted a picture on his Instagram featuring all the heroes of Mega family — Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan’s son Akhira, besides Megastar Chiranjeevi himself.

The photo is now being widely shared on various social media platforms.

