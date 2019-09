By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: On behalf of the Dignity Drive Foundation, a mega food distribution drive was organised by IT employees at BK Enclave in Miyapur on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. Employees from various IT firms in Cyberabad, volunteers of the Robinhood Army and other NGOs donated and volunteered for serving food to underprivileged people. Sajjanar appreciated the move by the IT employees.