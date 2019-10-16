Mega job mela in Gadwal on October 18

By | Published: 8:01 pm 8:07 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: The District Employment Exchange is holding a job mela at the MPDO office in Ieeja mandal headquarters on Friday from 10 am onwards, to fill 710 vacancies in six companies, to work as marketing managers, delivery executives, marketing executives and other positions in Hyderabad, Kurnool and Gadwal.

Salaries range between Rs 7,500 and Rs 10,000, depending on the job and the company. Interested candidates are requested to attend along with their documents, Aadhaar card and passport size photos on October 18.

