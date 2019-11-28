Mega job mela in Wanaparthy on Friday

By | Published: 7:53 pm 7:57 pm

Wanaparthy: Telangana State Skill Development Mission, in collaboration with Employment Generation and Marketing Mission (EGMM) and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), is organizing a mega job mela at Government Junior College grounds in Wanaparthy town from 9 am today to fill 3289 job vacancies in 34 private companies.

Employable individuals in the age group of 18 and 30, who have educational qualifications from SSC to Degree and above, with the required skill sets are invited to apply for these job positions, for which salaries range between Rs 8,000 and Rs 30,000.

Job applicants are required to come along with their bio-data, educational certificates, Aadhaar card xerox, ration card xerox, experience certificates (if any) and two passport sized photographs for the spot interviews.

For more information, one may contact 9553356769, 9494885056 or 9573945684.

