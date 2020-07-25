Mega plantation programme organised at NIT-Warangal

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Warangal Urban: Mega plantation drive was conducted at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, here on Saturday. Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Warangal, MJ Akbar and NIT Director Prof NV Ramana Rao including the teaching, non-teaching staff and their family members participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Warangal Rural Collector Haritha said that she was very happy to see the lush green NIT campus. “It is worth appreciating the administration about their commitment to make the campus much greener,” she added. She also appreciated the Forest Department for their support to make the campus greener.

GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said, “It is good to see NIT Warangal fraternity is conducting series of plantation drives which shows their commitment towards environment.” Later, they walked through the Miyawaki forest that had started growing from August 15, 2019 on the campus.

