Mega Swachh awareness programme in Hyderabad on Feb 17

Hyderabad: A mega programme is being oranised at Uppal stadium on Saturday to create awareness on Swachh Survekshan 2018 in the city.

Over 25,000 self-help groups and others are expected to participate in the programme, which is being organised in connection with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on Saturday, said Mayor Rammohan.

Hyderabad was now the preferred city for hosting international programmes and happened to be the second metro in the country to raise funds through issue of municipal bonds for taking up different development progammes, he said.

During the programme, there would be several awareness shows on the need to segregate dry and wet garbage, establishing compost units, rain water harvesting pits and other initiatives.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and other ministers and senior leaders apart from a host of film stars and sports persons would participate in the programme, Rammohan added.