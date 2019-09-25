Megalithic burials found in Mulugu district

By | Published: 12:12 am 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: In yet another exploration by the Telangana Jagruthi history team, dolmenoid burials belonging to the megalithic age were discovered in Mulugu district.

A group of such tombs were traced by the team members Kondaveeti Gopi, Nagulapalli Jaganmohan Rao, Koram Poorna, and Mudigala Raju during a field exploration. The site, called as ‘Raakasi Gutta’ by the locals, is located in Venkatapuram mandal on the way to Gaddalasiri waterfalls from Veerabhadraram village.

The burials, which stand as a proof to show the existence of rich megalithic culture in Telangana, are of low height resembling boxes. The tombs are covered by huge capstones and the wall like constructions of the structures are made of undressed stones without using any iron tools. The capstones measure 17 by 8, 18 by 1, 14 by 10, 8 by 6, 6 by 6, 12by 9 in length and breadth, and two to three feet in height.

Ramoju Haragopal, a historian in the team, said, “If we explore on both the sides of river Godavari from Adilabad to Khammam, we can find many such megalithic tombs and possibly we can break the record held by Korea.” He added that on the west of river Godavari, there were dolmenoid cists which were constructed with dressed stones i.e by using iron tools.

The team said these stone formations were proof of mass burials of human groups. Haragopal said there was a mention in ‘Rigveda’ and ‘Atharvaveda’ regarding such tombs and burial practices and he strongly believed that these structures needed to be protected for future generations.

Near to the present explored site, similar tombs were traced by the team in ‘Kaamini Cheruvu’, a place which derived its name from ‘Kaamini Rakshasas’ who were believed to have lived here. Also, very recently, they discovered the same kind of megalithic tombs in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

