Megalithic tombs discovered in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Presenting proof that the Telangana region had a rich megalithic culture with the early man of different generations making it his home, dolmenoid cists belonging to the megalithic age were found in the Amararam forests in Pinapaka mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

These tombs were traced by Telangana Jagruthi’s history wing members — Kondaveeti Gopi, Jaganmohan Rao and Simhadri Narayana. “There are hundreds of such dolmenoids here, which tells us that the early man belonging to different groups and generations lived here, and that culture can be seen,” Ramoju Haragopal, a historian in the Telangana Jagruthi team, said.

The dolmenoid cists are one of the 12 types of megalithic tombs with stone walls on four sides, an entrance, a stone door near the entrance and a huge capstone weighing more than 10 tonnes. These dolmenoids, which measure 5×5 and 8×8, contain stone pits. “The stone pits might have been used to store bones as there are findings that the early man used to stay inside such stone formations, sometimes along with bodies,” Haragopal said.

This place, tucked deep inside the forest, is called ‘Raakasi Pattanam’ by the locals as they believe that the huge rock structures might have been possibly built by ‘rakshasas’. And as the 8area has low human interference, the structures are not damaged. The team also found tree fossils and they expect that rock art paintings too can be found on further exploration.

