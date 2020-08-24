Megastar Chiranjeevi comes to rescue of cine workers again

By | Published: 12:16 am 10:20 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi has announced that the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) would distribute daily essentials to Telugu cinema workers spread across both the Telugu States. Although the lockdown has been lifted, nothing seems to be remunerative for cine workers due to non-availability of work in the entertainment industry.

This is the third consecutive time that cinema workers will be benefited from the CCC which was formed under the leadership of Chiranjeevi, filmmakers and actors in the industry.

“All associations and unions related to the Telugu film industry, film journalists and cinema workers in Andhra Pradesh — all of 10,000 people will benefit from it. The current situation is not permanent, it is just temporary. We all should brave this adversity with courage until it gets subside. The days are not far off when we again unite and enjoy togetherness. All your family wants is your well-being and your health. Never take things for granted, everyone should follow precautions and be cautious every moment by safeguarding yourself and also by protecting your family. We all shall pray to Lord Ganesh for the overall well being of humanity,” the Megastar said in a video statement.

