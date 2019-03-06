Megastar compliments Nikhil’s Arjun Suravaram teaser

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi is highly impressed with young hero Nikhil’s upcoming movie Arjun Suravaram teaser that was launched on the eve of Maha Shivaratri. In a message to the producer of the film, Chiru said that the teaser is quite interesting and wished the entire team of Arjun Suravaram all the very best.

Hero Nikhil is super delighted with compliments pouring in from the Megastar himself and also shared the screenshot of Chiranjeevi’s message to the producer in his official Twitter handle. He went on to thank the Megastar for his positive feedback. The teaser received a good response from general audience with 2.3 million digital views in 24 hours.

Arjun Suravaram is an action entertainer written and directed by TN Santosh. The film has Lavanya Tripathi in the female lead role. Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Tarun Arora, Satya, and Nagineedu will be seen in other key roles.

The post-production work of the film is going on and very soon, the makers will launch the audio. Produced by Kaviya Venugopal and Rajukumar under Auraa Cinemas PVT and Movie Dynamix LLP banners, Arjun Suravaram is releasing on March 29. Tagore Madhu is presenting the movie for which the music is being composed by Sam CS.