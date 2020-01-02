Megastar’s 152nd flick goes on floors

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie, which is his 152nd film, after Khaidi (150th) and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (151st), went on floors in Hyderabad on Thursday. The movie, which is among the most-awaited Telugu films of 2020, is being directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan Tej.

According to reports, the release date of the yet-untitled flick is on August 14. #Chiru152 has been trending on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook since Thursday morning as fans are excited about the update. It is learnt that the first schedule will be 20 days long. Song sequences and the regular shoot will be done in the first schedule.

Reportedly, Trisha is pairing with the Megastar in the movie. According to the industry grapevine, the movie is going to be a mass entertainer with a social message. Chiranjeevi is learnt to have shed a few kilos to suit the character in the movie. The movie is being produced jointly by his son Ram Charan along with Matinee Entertainments. Ram Charan will also play a cameo in the movie. Mani Sharma is rendering the music.