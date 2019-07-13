Meghan Markle gave ‘DJ Idris Elba’ set list for her wedding

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding reception party couldn’t help but groove to the numbers played at the ceremony — all thanks to Idris Elba. The actor-singer, who deejayed at the royal wedding, opened up about performing at the high profile gig to BBC Radio 1Xtra, as reported by People and revealed that the bride had a lot to say when it came to the set list.

“Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it,” the star revealed. When asked to disclose what songs made to the final playlist, the 46-year-old actor shared, “There was some West Coast on it.” However, Elba was a little reluctant to share any further details after being questioned if by “West Coast” he meant rappers Tupac or Dr. Dre. “I’m not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair.

Ask Meghan and Harry,” Elba said. Meghan and Harry tied the knot in front of about 600 guests at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The royal couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in May by releasing a set of behind-the-scenes pictures on their Instagram account.