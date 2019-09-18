Meghan Markle’s lifestyle website to remain shut

By | Published: 5:48 pm

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will not be joining back her very own lifestyle website, The Tig. After the reports about Markle’s manager filling a trademark for the website, people expected that she will make a comeback, but unfortunately this doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

According to the Palace, “There are absolutely no plans to re-launch The Tig, which was shuttered in 2017. The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be The Duchess or affiliated with her,” reported E-News.

The website was shut by the Royal herself, amid her blooming relationship with Prince Harry. As per E-News, she also posted a thankful message before officially bidding adieu to The Tig.”After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye.

What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy,” Meghan wrote in her message, which can still be read on the website’s home page.

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world’. Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough” she continued.During that time, an E-News source revealed that the former actor “is going through big changes in her life. The Tig was always just a fun vanity project, but it wasn’t her future.”