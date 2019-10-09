Mehbooba slams Centre over restrictions in Kashmir

By | Published: 3:37 pm

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday slammed the central government over restrictions levelled in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti took to Twitter to share a media report, which quoted sources and stated that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to restore the postpaid mobile telecommunication in the Valley. It added that the administration may restore the BSNL postpaid mobile phone services in coming days.

Talking about the same, Mufti wrote, “Only BSNL postpaid mobile services might be restored in a state where mobile phones have been suspended since 5th Aug. Most people have prepaid Jio/Airtel subscribers. GOI continues to embarrass itself internationally with its ‘normalcy’ acrobatics.”

In another post she wrote, “BSNL due to the governments preferential policies for private cellular companies is on the verge of collapse. Mostly sarkari babus and cops use BSNL postpaid in the valley. Who are you trying to fool? I”.

After the central government decided to revoke the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, in August earlier this year, several mainstream political leaders, including National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mufti were put under house arrest.

Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed Mufti’s daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother.