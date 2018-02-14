Mehdipatnam: A hub of chaos

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: If there is any place in the city where motorists can get off scot-free for breaking rules or where the drivers can turn bus bay to auto stand, then it is chaotic Mehdipatnam.

Being one of the important connecting point to Shamshabad Airport, Gachibowli, IT Corridor and Banjara Hills, it is listed as a key junction on the city map. However, all is well until the point ‘smooth flow of traffic’ is raised.

From traffic mismanagement, traffic violations, encroachment of bus bay by autos to public urination and dumping of garbage on footpaths, the place is all ruled by mayhem and bedlam.

The situation gets even worse during peak hour as vehicles get stuck in the jam-packed traffic for long minutes just to cross the distance of less than half a km, courtesy, vehicles on both the sides do not follow signals and that leads to heavy traffic snarls.

Even bus drivers have their role to play in the chaos. Though there was barricade which divides the road and bus stop to halt their vehicle, they too stop the bus on the busy road and contributing their part in a long traffic jam.

This apart, people are having a tough time to cross the road. Despite the pedestrian signal installed at the junction, they had to struggle to wade through vehicles as most of the motorists pass the zebra cross showing scant respect for them.

On the other hand, hawkers have occupied major portions of the road and also the footpaths leaving little or no place for passengers to board their bus. Moreover, these hawkers dump the garbage in the bus bay at night time resulting in unhygienic conditions here.