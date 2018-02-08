Mehdipatnam, a hub of chaos

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: If there is any place in the city where motorists can get off scot-free for breaking rules or where the drivers can turn bus bay in to an auto stand, then it is chaotic Mehdipatnam.

Being one of the important connecting points to Shamshabad Airport, Gachibowli, IT Corridor and Banjara Hills, it is listed as a key junction on the city map. However, all is well until the point ‘smooth flow of traffic’ is raised.

From traffic mismanagement, traffic violations, encroachment of bus bay by autos to public urination and dumping of garbage on footpaths, the place is all ruled by mayhem and bedlam.

The situation gets even worse during peak hour as vehicles get stuck in jam-packed traffic for long minutes just to cross the distance of less than half a kilometre, courtesy, vehicles on both the sides do not follow signals and that leads to heavy traffic snarls.

Even bus drivers have their role in adding to the chaos. Though there is barricade which divides the road and bus stop, buses stop on busy road and contribute their part in adding to the long traffic jam.

This apart, people are having a tough time to cross road. Despite pedestrian signal installed at the junction, people struggle to wade through vehicles as most of the motorists pass the zebra crossing showing little or no respect for pedestrians.

On the other hand, hawkers have occupied major portions of road and also footpaths leaving little or no place for passengers to board buses. Moreover, hawkers dump garbage in the bus bay at night time resulting in unhygienic conditions.