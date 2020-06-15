MEIL forays into defence equipment manufacturing

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:42 pm

Hyderabad: Global infra conglomerate having a presence in 20 countries, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), has obtained the permissions to manufacture weapons and equipment for the defence sector.

MEIL has received the approvals from the Ministry of Home and Ministry of Commerce and Industry to establish a manufacturing facility at Jeedimetla, Hyderabad.

To produce weapons, vehicles, ancillaries and arms, MEIL has applied for permission under Defence procurement policy 2020, which is a part of the Make in India initiative. MEIL group will set up a manufacturing unit with a capital outlay of Rs 500 crore in stages.

The upcoming MEIL’s defence manufacturing unit will produce ancillaries to the combat vehicles, light combat vehicles, armoured engineer recovery vehicles, armoured recovery vehicles. This unit will also produce soldier carrying vehicles (APC), infantry combat vehicles (ICV), armed multi-purpose vehicles, mine-laying vehicles, bridge laying vehicle, all-terrain light combat vehicle (ACTV). This unit will manufacture missiles, multi-barrel rocket launcher, machine guns, rockets, cannons and equipment to missiles.

“With the necessary approvals in place, Megha group is setting up modern manufacturing facilities to produce defence equipment indigenously at our upcoming new facility at Hyderabad. I am happy that Megha group is fulfilling Prime Minister’s vision of Make in India initiative,” said Srinivas Bommareddy, President, MEIL.

MEIL has begun its journey with the construction and infrastructure sector and expanded its wings into oil and gas, power, solar power, aviation sectors and is now entering the defence equipment production.

MEIL group company IComm Tele Limited is already contributing to the defence institutions in science and technology fields. It is also engaged in power distribution and transmission and solar power sector. It already is development and supplying advanced communication radios, jammers, EW shelters, antennas, electronic warfare containers, wind profiles and radars. IComm developed and launched India’s first mobile virology lab in April to deal with corona epidemic.

MEIL has completed many prestigious projects across the world. MEIL has created records in construction of irrigation projects, oil and natural gas, drinking water, power generation and distribution, modernisation and expansion of roadways and aviation sectors.

It built a rare lift irrigation project Handri-Neeva Sujal Sravanthi in Andhra Pradesh State. This project is pumping the water to the distance and high terrains.

MEIL also completed the critical works of the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram.

It completed the projects like Pattiseema, Nambulapoolakunta substation in record time. MEIL owns records in completing the solar project by executing 50 megawatts solar power project in Andhra Pradesh and 10-megawatt innovative canal top solar project in Gujarat.

MEIL has is engaged in executing five river linking projects in India. It successfully completed Krishan-Penna, Krishna-Godavari, Godavari-Eleru, Narmada-Kshipra- Simhastha river linking. It has also executed Asia’s biggest drinking water scheme that caters to Hyderabad city needs.

Among others, it has built India’s largest Western UP power transmission and power supply system (WUPPTCL). By completing Pattiseema and NP Kunta substation projects in the record time of one year, MEIL has entered into the Limca Book of Records, a release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .