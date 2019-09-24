MEIL likely to bag Polavaram hydropower contracts

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is likely to bag the contract for the headworks and hydropower plant under the Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh since it is the only company to bid in the re-tendering process undertaken by the YSRCP government there.

MEIL came up with a proposal that was 12.6 per cent less than the base bid price of Rs 4,987 crore set by the AP government. The MEIL bid works out to Rs 4,358 crore, resulting in a saving of Rs 628 crore for the State, MEIL officials said.

The AP government called for re-tender for the hydel power plant and main concrete works worth Rs 4,987 crore. MEIL is the only company that took part in the bidding. As soon as the court permits, MEIL will begin the works at a rapid pace and complete the works within stipulated period, the official added.

The State government cancelled the Polavaram contracts as part of reverse tendering and called back tenders. For the first time in the country, the preliminary quote by L-1 company was considered as base estimate cost. The previous government paid Rs 2,346 crore to build a hydro power station along with Polavaram Project. But, works were not taken up to the intended levels. TDP leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao’s company Transtroy, who won the Polavaram construction contract in 2012, could not complete the work. The N Chandrababu Naidu-led government entrusted the works through subcontracting, which resulted in the works moving at a snail’s pace.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scrapped these works and called for reverse tenders for Polavaram Project head works and hydropower station. The value of these works is Rs 4,987 crore, and MEIL bid only for these works.

MEIL had constructed the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme in a record time and also built the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana State. The company is prepared to take up Polavaram construction work as soon as the government completes the required process to open a Polavaram bidding process. The company is determined to complete this multi-purpose project before the government’s deadline.

Polavaram Project was taken up to supply water to 7.2 lakh acre agricultural land and to generate 960 MW of hydropower. Apart from this, 80 TMC water will be transferred to the Krishna River, above Prakasam Barrage, about 23.44 TMC water for Visakhapatnam city drinking water requirement and drinking water supply for 28.5 lakh people living in 540 villages adjacent to the Polavaram Canal.

According to government estimates, the construction of the Polavaram Project should begin by November end and works should be completed as early as possible. Before that, the agreement with the contractor and judicial review, however, must be completed. The process should be completed by October 1, the MEIL official said.

