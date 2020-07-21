Meka Suri to premiere on ZEE5

By | Published: 2:30 pm

When ZEE5 presented Telugu original ‘GOD’ (Gods of Dharmapuri), it created a new trend in the world of web content. Not just this, ‘Auto Shankar’, the Tamil original, also won immense praise amongst the audience on ZEE5.

The video-streaming platform is now going to premiere a new crime-thriller called ‘Meka Suri’.

Suri is an efficient butcher and popular in the village for the skill that everyone calls him ‘Meka’ Suri. And when his wife Rani is murdered, Suri seeks to avenge it and how he identifies the killer and tackles them is the story.

Karthik Kancherla – Simba Entertainment are now venturing into OTT industry with ‘Meka Suri’, a thriller which introduces theatre artistes Sumaya and Abhinay as the lead pair.

Trinadh Velisala who worked for films ‘Mosagallaki Mosagadu’, ‘Okka Kshanam’ and ‘Brother Of Bommali’ is debuting as a director with the two-part web series, the first part of which will start streaming on ZEE5 from July 31.

Director of Photography Pardhu Saina and Prajwal Krish, who had worked on ‘Saroja’ (Kannada) in the past, has composed the music for the series.

