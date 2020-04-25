Mekins Industries develops UVC-based disinfectant trolley

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based automobile packaging manufacturer Mekins Industries has developed UVC-based disinfectant trolley in association with International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The trolley will be used for rapid cleaning of hospitals, offices, factories, malls, airports, railway coaches in order to help stop the spread of Covid-19. UV light in the range of wavelengths between 200 and 300 nanometres (nm) is capable of inactivating microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, thus disinfecting both air and solid surfaces.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science and Technology said, “Dry disinfection and sterilisation of hospital rooms, instruments and other surfaces in the high risk areas using a deep ultraviolet light is a good solution, which is implemented by the designer trolley in a compelling package that brings in ease, speed and efficiency.”

The trolley was developed with the efforts of Dr G Padmanabham (director ARCI), Dr Tata Narasinga Rao (associate director, ARCI), Dr R Vijay (Centre for Nanomaterials, ARCI), Dr Samrat (University of Hyderabad) and Mayank Agarwal (CEO, Mekins Industries Limited).

Mayank Agarwal, CEO, Mekins Industries Limited said, “Our main objective was to come out with a cost-effective solution to support our nation to fight Covid-19. With our company’s expertise & learning while dealing with the automobile customers, we were able to develop this UVC-based disinfectant trolley in a very short time, with the available in-house resources.”

“Following Anand Mahindra’s tweets & efforts put in by Mahindra Group, our company also got inspired to fire up our R&D brains to come out with a product to fight Covid-19,” added Agarwal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .