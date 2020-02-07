Mellifluous recitals mark the event in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:34 pm

In association with Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations, Koti Samithi, Hyderabad, oraganised a programme to commemorate saint Tyagaraja. The event commenced with a performance by Kota Siva Kumar who led the Unchhavrutti in Sivam premises. Then, there was mangalavadyam by A Purushottam and party. The veena recital had Veluru Lakshmi Geetha render Bantureeti followed by a Sai Bhajan.

The 173rd Sri Sadguru Tyagaraja Aaradhanostavam was titled “Bantureeti” which saw renditions of Ghana Raga Pancharatna keerthanalu sung by renowed artistes including Komanduri Seshadri, Dr Seshulatha, Dr Y Rama Prabha, N Ram Murthy, K Vara Lakshmi, TV Vijaya Lakshmi, Jyanambal, Komanduri Sowri Rajan, S Chandra Sekhar, SK Charyulu, and K Yugandhar.

The accompanying artistes are P Durga Kumar on mridangam, SV Ramana Murthy on violin, Gurajada Sivaram on flute. Sri Sathya Sai State Trust convenor, HJ Dora, Hyderabad district president A Malleswara Rao, D Kailash Prasad, formerly Postal Directorate member, Komanduri Seshadri, Sri Sathya Sai State Mahila coordinator K Sudha inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

The veterans who have been living the saga of saint Sri Tyagaraja Swamy, offered their musical homage to the Guru by rendering Pancharatna Keerthanas in the style of Ghana Raaga. The rendition done with precision and devotion enthralled the listeners from the beginning to the end. The synchronisation between vocal and instrumental performance is the highlight of the event. The flow was incessant and mellifluous.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter