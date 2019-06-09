By | Published: 7:13 pm 7:22 pm

Hosted by Eleven Point Two, witness Sunitha Upadrasta go live on stage on August 4 from 6:30 pm onwards at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur. The popular Telugu playback singer and dubbing artiste will perform at the concert, ‘Melodious Moments with Sunitha’, for three hours.

The singer has a career spanning over 24 years. She made a remarkable entry into Telugu film industry with Ee Velalo Neevu… in the 1995 film Gulabi. She has worked with famous music composers across Telugu, Kannada and Tamil film industries and has won 9 Nandi and 2 Filmfare awards.

Apart from Sunitha’s performance, the event will feature some of the most amazing talents along with a lot of surprises. Commenting on it, Sandeep Gudi , promoter of the show said, “This is not just a musical concert, it’s an experience altogether.”

Eminent singer and Padma Shri awardee KS Chitra has launched the poster and flagged off the event. While talking to media, she said, “Sunitha is one of the most talented singers of the industry and is among my favourites. I wish her all the good luck and appealed to the audience not to miss this musical experience.

Tickets for the event are available on BookMyShow with prices starting from Rs 500.

